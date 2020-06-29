All apartments in Glendale
3512 Stancrest Drive
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

3512 Stancrest Drive

3512 Stancrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3512 Stancrest Drive, Glendale, CA 91208
Montrose Verdugo City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
People wait for years for an opportunity to live in the Valihi area of Montrose. This safe and peaceful residential neighborhood is filled with long time residents. There are two units available in this character filled Mid Century Ranch 4-plex, both are 2 bedrooms and one bath and there are NO common walls! One enjoys views over Montrose and the other is a light filled ground level unit. Both come with shared garage parking space and window AC. Common spaces include a laundry room, generous covered patio and large front lawn. Cars are unnecessary, here! Montrose Shopping Village, Movie Theaters, Vons and several excellent restaurants are conveniently close. Hop on the 2 Freeway and DTLA, Old Town Pasadena and Glendale are also moments away! Montrose Community Park is just down the street. No pets please (service animals OK).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Stancrest Drive have any available units?
3512 Stancrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 Stancrest Drive have?
Some of 3512 Stancrest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Stancrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Stancrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Stancrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3512 Stancrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3512 Stancrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3512 Stancrest Drive offers parking.
Does 3512 Stancrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 Stancrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Stancrest Drive have a pool?
No, 3512 Stancrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3512 Stancrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3512 Stancrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Stancrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 Stancrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

