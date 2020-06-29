3512 Stancrest Drive

Amenities

People wait for years for an opportunity to live in the Valihi area of Montrose. This safe and peaceful residential neighborhood is filled with long time residents. There are two units available in this character filled Mid Century Ranch 4-plex, both are 2 bedrooms and one bath and there are NO common walls! One enjoys views over Montrose and the other is a light filled ground level unit. Both come with shared garage parking space and window AC. Common spaces include a laundry room, generous covered patio and large front lawn. Cars are unnecessary, here! Montrose Shopping Village, Movie Theaters, Vons and several excellent restaurants are conveniently close. Hop on the 2 Freeway and DTLA, Old Town Pasadena and Glendale are also moments away! Montrose Community Park is just down the street. No pets please (service animals OK).