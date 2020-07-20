All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3511 Henrietta Avenue

3511 Henrietta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3511 Henrietta Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Comfortable home in the Foothills of the Crescenta Valley. Located on a tree lined street. Living room along with a combination dining area and family room. Kitchen has area dining. Laundry area off kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Henrietta Avenue have any available units?
3511 Henrietta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 3511 Henrietta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Henrietta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Henrietta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3511 Henrietta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3511 Henrietta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Henrietta Avenue offers parking.
Does 3511 Henrietta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 Henrietta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Henrietta Avenue have a pool?
No, 3511 Henrietta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Henrietta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3511 Henrietta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Henrietta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3511 Henrietta Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3511 Henrietta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3511 Henrietta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
