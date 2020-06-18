Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
337 West California Townhouse
Last updated March 5 2020
1 of 22
337 West California Townhouse
337 W California Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
337 W California Ave, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GLENDALE TOWNHOUSE NEAR AMERICANA - Property Id: 204671
337 W. California Ave #2 Glendale CA
Great Location near The Americana
2 Beds 2.5 Baths Townhouse
Central AC/Heat
Washer Dryer
2 Parking Spots
One year lease
Please call for more details 818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204671
Property Id 204671
(RLNE5543116)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 337 West California Townhouse have any available units?
337 West California Townhouse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 337 West California Townhouse have?
Some of 337 West California Townhouse's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 337 West California Townhouse currently offering any rent specials?
337 West California Townhouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 West California Townhouse pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 West California Townhouse is pet friendly.
Does 337 West California Townhouse offer parking?
Yes, 337 West California Townhouse offers parking.
Does 337 West California Townhouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 West California Townhouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 West California Townhouse have a pool?
No, 337 West California Townhouse does not have a pool.
Does 337 West California Townhouse have accessible units?
No, 337 West California Townhouse does not have accessible units.
Does 337 West California Townhouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 West California Townhouse has units with dishwashers.
