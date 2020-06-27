All apartments in Glendale
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

336 North Louise Street

336 North Louise Street · No Longer Available
Location

336 North Louise Street, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
4 Available 11/01/19 1336 sq. ft. 2 bdrm./2 bath, ground level, corner-unit condo in Glendale, gated premises, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry room with washer & dryer, A/C & heater, fireplace, wet bar, walk-in closet & vanity in master bdrm., 2nd bdrm. has floor to ceiling closet with sliding doors, eat-in kitchen, dining area, ample storage cabinets, sliding doors to patio from dining area & master bdrm, large patio wraps around to one side of unit, outside in back is a built-in storage closet, 2 assigned parking spaces in subterranean garage, elevator, walk to Galleria, Americana, theaters & dining, close to freeway & public transportation.

$2,300/month; one-year lease, first and last and $1,000 security deposit plus a non-refundable $25 cash-only application fee.

Resident manager on-site

Contact: Sandie Smith
rosypetal7@yahoo.com

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/glendale-ca?lid=12637595

(RLNE5185601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 North Louise Street have any available units?
336 North Louise Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 North Louise Street have?
Some of 336 North Louise Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 North Louise Street currently offering any rent specials?
336 North Louise Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 North Louise Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 North Louise Street is pet friendly.
Does 336 North Louise Street offer parking?
Yes, 336 North Louise Street offers parking.
Does 336 North Louise Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 North Louise Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 North Louise Street have a pool?
No, 336 North Louise Street does not have a pool.
Does 336 North Louise Street have accessible units?
No, 336 North Louise Street does not have accessible units.
Does 336 North Louise Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 North Louise Street has units with dishwashers.

