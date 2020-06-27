Rent Calculator
334 Vine St Apt B
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM
334 Vine St Apt B
334 Vine St
·
No Longer Available
Location
334 Vine St, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
tennis court
I pay for water. Centrally located, large Back yard for BBQs and fun. Central air and heat, new copper plumbing, freshly painted and much more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 334 Vine St Apt B have any available units?
334 Vine St Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 334 Vine St Apt B have?
Some of 334 Vine St Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 334 Vine St Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
334 Vine St Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Vine St Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 334 Vine St Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 334 Vine St Apt B offer parking?
No, 334 Vine St Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 334 Vine St Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 Vine St Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Vine St Apt B have a pool?
No, 334 Vine St Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 334 Vine St Apt B have accessible units?
No, 334 Vine St Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Vine St Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 Vine St Apt B has units with dishwashers.
