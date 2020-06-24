3327 Vickers Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect lease opportunity. Located in BEAUTIFUL MONTECITO PARK on a very quiet street, with AWARD WINNING LA CRESCENTA SCHOOLS. The home is very inviting with great curb appeal. The living room is open to the eating area and features a brick fireplace and large windows with views of the back yard. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook. The master bedroom has an attached bath with shower. The back yard is very private and has room for gardening. The house also features central heat and air, laundry area off the kitchen and a two car garage.