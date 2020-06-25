All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, CA
3244 Frances Avenue
3244 Frances Avenue

3244 Frances Avenue · No Longer Available
Glendale
Cheap Places
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3244 Frances Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3244 Frances Avenue have any available units?
3244 Frances Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 3244 Frances Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3244 Frances Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 Frances Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3244 Frances Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3244 Frances Avenue offer parking?
No, 3244 Frances Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3244 Frances Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3244 Frances Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 Frances Avenue have a pool?
No, 3244 Frances Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3244 Frances Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3244 Frances Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 Frances Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3244 Frances Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3244 Frances Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3244 Frances Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
