All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 3220 Altura Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
3220 Altura Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3220 Altura Avenue

3220 Altura Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3220 Altura Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This adorable yet sophisicated one bedroom condo is available for immediate occupancy. Situated in a wonderful complex with a gym, pool, bbq area and tennis courts, this place offers everything. Incredibly convenient to freeway access and all the wonderful things La Crescenta has to offer. Completely remodeled with a bedroom window that offers peak-a-boo mountain views, you will feel at home the minute you walk in the door. Lovely hardwood floors, a remodeled kitchen and bath, a very spacious bedroom with great closet space and three storage cubbies located in the parking area (complete with security cameras) - the perfect place to call home! Water included and trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Altura Avenue have any available units?
3220 Altura Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Altura Avenue have?
Some of 3220 Altura Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Altura Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Altura Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Altura Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Altura Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3220 Altura Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Altura Avenue offers parking.
Does 3220 Altura Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Altura Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Altura Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3220 Altura Avenue has a pool.
Does 3220 Altura Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3220 Altura Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Altura Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 Altura Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoTropico
GrandviewVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts