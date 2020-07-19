3220 Altura Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

This adorable yet sophisicated one bedroom condo is available for immediate occupancy. Situated in a wonderful complex with a gym, pool, bbq area and tennis courts, this place offers everything. Incredibly convenient to freeway access and all the wonderful things La Crescenta has to offer. Completely remodeled with a bedroom window that offers peak-a-boo mountain views, you will feel at home the minute you walk in the door. Lovely hardwood floors, a remodeled kitchen and bath, a very spacious bedroom with great closet space and three storage cubbies located in the parking area (complete with security cameras) - the perfect place to call home! Water included and trash included.