Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
3206 Mary Ann Street
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:09 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3206 Mary Ann Street
3206 Mary Ann Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3206 Mary Ann Street, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful completely Remodeled 2 Bed & 1 Bath unit, updated kitchen with private large backyard and extra large room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3206 Mary Ann Street have any available units?
3206 Mary Ann Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 3206 Mary Ann Street currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Mary Ann Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Mary Ann Street pet-friendly?
No, 3206 Mary Ann Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 3206 Mary Ann Street offer parking?
No, 3206 Mary Ann Street does not offer parking.
Does 3206 Mary Ann Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Mary Ann Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Mary Ann Street have a pool?
No, 3206 Mary Ann Street does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Mary Ann Street have accessible units?
No, 3206 Mary Ann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Mary Ann Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 Mary Ann Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Mary Ann Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 Mary Ann Street does not have units with air conditioning.
