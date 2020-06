Amenities

Beautiful well maintained building in the Vineyard neighborhood of Glendale. Available for immediate move in is a recently refurbished unit, carpeted floors throughout. Features wall AC, stove, walk in closet, and quiet neighbors. Laundry room onsite, ample street parking. Close proximity to Americana, Galleria, and downtown Glendale businesses. Please contact directly to schedule a showing.