3004 Honolulu Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This sleek, fully remodeled 1 bed, 1bath end unit luxury condo boasts a view of the mountains while being nestled within an open, elegant, 12 unit garden midrise complex. This home has been remodeled top to bottom. It boasts a neutral color palette, high grade laminate flooring, double pane windows & dimmable recessed lighting. The open floor plan provides plenty of room for dining. A remodeled wet bar w/ recessed lighting & a granite countertop makes entertaining easy! The spacious kitchen includes a 5 burner gas stove, a microwave & a refrigerator, as well as a stainless steel dishwasher, granite countertops & all brand new cabinetry. The bedroom has an expansive mirrored-door closet w/ custom built-in shelves & drawers. The full bathroom boasts a granite countertop, an enormous vanity mirror w/ LED inlaid lighting, Bluetooth speakers, & elegant stone-like tile in the shower. Additional features include a stackable LG washer & dryer, Nest thermostat system, and central air & heat. One subterranean parking space is provided, in addition to there being ample additional street parking with no restrictions. Don't miss this chance to live your best life while being so close to Montrose Village & having easy access to the 210 freeway & Downtown LA!