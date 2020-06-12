All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 23 2020 at 5:42 AM

3004 Honolulu Avenue

3004 Honolulu Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Honolulu Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Montrose Verdugo City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This sleek, fully remodeled 1 bed, 1bath end unit luxury condo boasts a view of the mountains while being nestled within an open, elegant, 12 unit garden midrise complex. This home has been remodeled top to bottom. It boasts a neutral color palette, high grade laminate flooring, double pane windows & dimmable recessed lighting. The open floor plan provides plenty of room for dining. A remodeled wet bar w/ recessed lighting & a granite countertop makes entertaining easy! The spacious kitchen includes a 5 burner gas stove, a microwave & a refrigerator, as well as a stainless steel dishwasher, granite countertops & all brand new cabinetry. The bedroom has an expansive mirrored-door closet w/ custom built-in shelves & drawers. The full bathroom boasts a granite countertop, an enormous vanity mirror w/ LED inlaid lighting, Bluetooth speakers, & elegant stone-like tile in the shower. Additional features include a stackable LG washer & dryer, Nest thermostat system, and central air & heat. One subterranean parking space is provided, in addition to there being ample additional street parking with no restrictions. Don't miss this chance to live your best life while being so close to Montrose Village & having easy access to the 210 freeway & Downtown LA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Honolulu Avenue have any available units?
3004 Honolulu Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Honolulu Avenue have?
Some of 3004 Honolulu Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Honolulu Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Honolulu Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Honolulu Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Honolulu Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3004 Honolulu Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Honolulu Avenue offers parking.
Does 3004 Honolulu Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3004 Honolulu Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Honolulu Avenue have a pool?
No, 3004 Honolulu Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Honolulu Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3004 Honolulu Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Honolulu Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Honolulu Avenue has units with dishwashers.
