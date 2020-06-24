All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 13 2019 at 12:16 PM

2342 Cascadia Dr

2342 Cascadia Drive · No Longer Available
Glendale
Cheap Places
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2342 Cascadia Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Chevy Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous House in Glendale Hills - Property Id: 105556

2342 CASCADIA DR. GLENDALE CA 91206

CHARMING HOME IN THE HILLS OF GLENDALE
GORGEOUS VIEWS
4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS
THE 4TH BEDROOM IS A SEPARATE STUDIO WITH KITCHENETTE & BATHROOM
WOOD FLOORING
CENTRAL AC/HEAT
FIREPLACE
STAINLESS APPLIANCES
GARAGE
LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING THE HILLS
QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD
CLOSE TO GLENDALE COLLEGE
EASY FREEWAY ACCESS
ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE

PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105556
Property Id 105556

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4784489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2342 Cascadia Dr have any available units?
2342 Cascadia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2342 Cascadia Dr have?
Some of 2342 Cascadia Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2342 Cascadia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2342 Cascadia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 Cascadia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2342 Cascadia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 2342 Cascadia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2342 Cascadia Dr offers parking.
Does 2342 Cascadia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2342 Cascadia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 Cascadia Dr have a pool?
No, 2342 Cascadia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2342 Cascadia Dr have accessible units?
No, 2342 Cascadia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 Cascadia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2342 Cascadia Dr has units with dishwashers.
