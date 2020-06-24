Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous House in Glendale Hills - Property Id: 105556



2342 CASCADIA DR. GLENDALE CA 91206



CHARMING HOME IN THE HILLS OF GLENDALE

GORGEOUS VIEWS

4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS

THE 4TH BEDROOM IS A SEPARATE STUDIO WITH KITCHENETTE & BATHROOM

WOOD FLOORING

CENTRAL AC/HEAT

FIREPLACE

STAINLESS APPLIANCES

GARAGE

LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING THE HILLS

QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD

CLOSE TO GLENDALE COLLEGE

EASY FREEWAY ACCESS

ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE



PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105556

No Pets Allowed



