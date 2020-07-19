Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
2079 Watson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2079 Watson Street
2079 Watson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Glendale
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
2079 Watson Street, Glendale, CA 91201
El Miradero
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful Spanish Style * 3 bedroom + 2 bath * In Desirable NW Glendale *Large Backyard for entertaining *New AC
Beautiful Spanish Style * 3 bedroom + 2 bath * In Desirable NW Glendale *Large Backyard for entertaining *New AC
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2079 Watson Street have any available units?
2079 Watson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2079 Watson Street have?
Some of 2079 Watson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2079 Watson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2079 Watson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2079 Watson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2079 Watson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2079 Watson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2079 Watson Street offers parking.
Does 2079 Watson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2079 Watson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2079 Watson Street have a pool?
No, 2079 Watson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2079 Watson Street have accessible units?
No, 2079 Watson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2079 Watson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2079 Watson Street has units with dishwashers.
