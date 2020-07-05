Rent Calculator
Home
Glendale, CA
2003 Gangi Lane
Last updated December 10 2019 at 10:51 AM
2003 Gangi Lane
2003 Gangi Lane
No Longer Available
Location
2003 Gangi Lane, Glendale, CA 91202
Brockmont
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Property will be ready by September 29th. It's being painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2003 Gangi Lane have any available units?
2003 Gangi Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 2003 Gangi Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Gangi Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Gangi Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Gangi Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 2003 Gangi Lane offer parking?
No, 2003 Gangi Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Gangi Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Gangi Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Gangi Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2003 Gangi Lane has a pool.
Does 2003 Gangi Lane have accessible units?
No, 2003 Gangi Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Gangi Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Gangi Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Gangi Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Gangi Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
