1912 Montecito Dr
1912 Montecito Dr
1912 Montecito Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1912 Montecito Drive, Glendale, CA 91208
Montecito Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1912 Montecito Dr have any available units?
1912 Montecito Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 1912 Montecito Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Montecito Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Montecito Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Montecito Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 1912 Montecito Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Montecito Dr offers parking.
Does 1912 Montecito Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Montecito Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Montecito Dr have a pool?
No, 1912 Montecito Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Montecito Dr have accessible units?
No, 1912 Montecito Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Montecito Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Montecito Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Montecito Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Montecito Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
