Glendale, CA
1806 Bara Road
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

1806 Bara Road

1806 Bara Road · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Bara Road, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Bara Road have any available units?
1806 Bara Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 1806 Bara Road currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Bara Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Bara Road pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Bara Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1806 Bara Road offer parking?
No, 1806 Bara Road does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Bara Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Bara Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Bara Road have a pool?
No, 1806 Bara Road does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Bara Road have accessible units?
No, 1806 Bara Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Bara Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 Bara Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Bara Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Bara Road does not have units with air conditioning.

