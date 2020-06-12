All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:18 PM

1728 Stanton Avenue

1728 Stanton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Stanton Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Riverside Rancho

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Call Jay 818-469-5473

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Stanton Avenue have any available units?
1728 Stanton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 1728 Stanton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Stanton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Stanton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1728 Stanton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1728 Stanton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1728 Stanton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1728 Stanton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Stanton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Stanton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1728 Stanton Avenue has a pool.
Does 1728 Stanton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1728 Stanton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Stanton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 Stanton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 Stanton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1728 Stanton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
