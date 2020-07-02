1635 Grandview Avenue

Amenities
This is your chance to live in the most prestigious and exclusive neighborhood in Glendale, Miradero/Cumberland Heights! Perched minutes from Brand Park, Kenneth Village, and Blue Ribbon Schools; this 3 br 3 ba traditional home is a family's dream. This home boasts a rare 20,000+ sqft flat lot, perfect for the children to run around in, entertain, and for you to enjoy your peace and tranquility. The backyard is complimented by lush open grass, a red mulberry tree, two orange trees, three lemon trees, a pomegranate tree, grape vines, and more. Home also has a 400 sqft finished basement with it's own full private bathroom and closet; perfect for a 4th bedroom for teenager or a home office. Come fall in love now, and have the opportunity to live in this neighborhood for the fraction of the price.