Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1606 Glenwood Rd
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:20 AM

1606 Glenwood Rd

1606 Glenwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Glenwood Road, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

granite counters
air conditioning
It’s a single house very quiet and private. Kitchen with granite top.It’s really beautiful.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Glenwood Rd have any available units?
1606 Glenwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 1606 Glenwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Glenwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Glenwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Glenwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1606 Glenwood Rd offer parking?
No, 1606 Glenwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Glenwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Glenwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Glenwood Rd have a pool?
No, 1606 Glenwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Glenwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 1606 Glenwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Glenwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Glenwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Glenwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1606 Glenwood Rd has units with air conditioning.
