Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1606 Glenwood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1606 Glenwood Rd
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1606 Glenwood Rd
1606 Glenwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1606 Glenwood Road, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview
Amenities
granite counters
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
It’s a single house very quiet and private. Kitchen with granite top.It’s really beautiful.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1606 Glenwood Rd have any available units?
1606 Glenwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 1606 Glenwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Glenwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Glenwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Glenwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 1606 Glenwood Rd offer parking?
No, 1606 Glenwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Glenwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Glenwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Glenwood Rd have a pool?
No, 1606 Glenwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Glenwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 1606 Glenwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Glenwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Glenwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Glenwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1606 Glenwood Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Glendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Lancaster, CA
Pomona, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
City Center
Vineyard
Verdugo Viejo
Citrus Grove
Tropico
Verdugo Woodlands
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts