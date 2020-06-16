1534 Belleau Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Beautiful home in the Chevy Chase Country Club neighborhood. The home sits on a large corner lot with over 2100 square feet of living space and a private back yard with a spa/jacuzzi. As you walk in through the formal double door entry you can see all the way through to the back yard, the home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen and master bathroom. Just off the kitchen, there is a spacious laundry room with access to the back yard, the garage is attached with direct access into the home.