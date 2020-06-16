All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1534 Belleau Road

1534 Belleau Road · (818) 600-1787
Location

1534 Belleau Road, Glendale, CA 91206
Chevy Chase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home in the Chevy Chase Country Club neighborhood. The home sits on a large corner lot with over 2100 square feet of living space and a private back yard with a spa/jacuzzi. As you walk in through the formal double door entry you can see all the way through to the back yard, the home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen and master bathroom. Just off the kitchen, there is a spacious laundry room with access to the back yard, the garage is attached with direct access into the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Belleau Road have any available units?
1534 Belleau Road has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 Belleau Road have?
Some of 1534 Belleau Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Belleau Road currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Belleau Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Belleau Road pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Belleau Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1534 Belleau Road offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Belleau Road does offer parking.
Does 1534 Belleau Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Belleau Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Belleau Road have a pool?
No, 1534 Belleau Road does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Belleau Road have accessible units?
No, 1534 Belleau Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Belleau Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 Belleau Road does not have units with dishwashers.
