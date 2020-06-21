1517 E Maple St A

Amenities
STUDIO/BACHELOR APARTMENT - Cozy studio type unit with kitchen and bathroom in a great location. The apartment is located less than 2 miles from the Americana and Glendale Galleria shopping centers and is walking distance to Ralph's and numerous local restaurants and businesses. Whole Foods and Trader Joe's are about a mile away. Easy access to the 2, 5 and 134 freeways.
The unit has the following features:
+full kitchen, cabinets and countertops
+cats and small dogs are okay (we ask for a pet deposit & pet rent of $50 per month)
+Rent includes water and trash. Tenant shall pay for electric, gas, and internet service;
we will happily guide you through the setup process.
(RLNE5636236)