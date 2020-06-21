All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1517 E Maple St A

1517 East Maple Street · (818) 287-6668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1517 East Maple Street, Glendale, CA 91205
Somerset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1517 E Maple St A · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
STUDIO/BACHELOR APARTMENT - Cozy studio type unit with kitchen and bathroom in a great location. The apartment is located less than 2 miles from the Americana and Glendale Galleria shopping centers and is walking distance to Ralph's and numerous local restaurants and businesses. Whole Foods and Trader Joe's are about a mile away. Easy access to the 2, 5 and 134 freeways.

The unit has the following features:
+full kitchen, cabinets and countertops
+cats and small dogs are okay (we ask for a pet deposit & pet rent of $50 per month)
+Rent includes water and trash. Tenant shall pay for electric, gas, and internet service;

we will happily guide you through the setup process.

(RLNE5636236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 E Maple St A have any available units?
1517 E Maple St A has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 1517 E Maple St A currently offering any rent specials?
1517 E Maple St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 E Maple St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 E Maple St A is pet friendly.
Does 1517 E Maple St A offer parking?
No, 1517 E Maple St A does not offer parking.
Does 1517 E Maple St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 E Maple St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 E Maple St A have a pool?
No, 1517 E Maple St A does not have a pool.
Does 1517 E Maple St A have accessible units?
No, 1517 E Maple St A does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 E Maple St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 E Maple St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1517 E Maple St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1517 E Maple St A does not have units with air conditioning.
