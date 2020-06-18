147 W Acacia Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym pool

Enter this gated complex to find a 3 story, 2 bed/2 bath unit for lease! The home features laminate flooring throughout, large windows to let in ample amount of natural light and in move in condition! The main living floor is found on the 2nd level and features a large living/dining area and a balcony. The kitchen has lots of cabinet and storage area, as well as a stackable washer and dryer hookup area. Heading to the 3rd level, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Also included, 2 parking spaces with 4 guest park spaces, and storage area in the community garage. The complex has security cameras, a recently remodeled rec room that can be rented for events, a fitness room, community laundry room, fitness center, and a pool/spa to enjoy!