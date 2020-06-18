All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:02 AM

147 W Acacia Avenue

147 West Acacia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

147 West Acacia Avenue, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Enter this gated complex to find a 3 story, 2 bed/2 bath unit for lease! The home features laminate flooring throughout, large windows to let in ample amount of natural light and in move in condition! The main living floor is found on the 2nd level and features a large living/dining area and a balcony. The kitchen has lots of cabinet and storage area, as well as a stackable washer and dryer hookup area. Heading to the 3rd level, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Also included, 2 parking spaces with 4 guest park spaces, and storage area in the community garage. The complex has security cameras, a recently remodeled rec room that can be rented for events, a fitness room, community laundry room, fitness center, and a pool/spa to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 W Acacia Avenue have any available units?
147 W Acacia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 147 W Acacia Avenue have?
Some of 147 W Acacia Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 W Acacia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
147 W Acacia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 W Acacia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 147 W Acacia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 147 W Acacia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 147 W Acacia Avenue offers parking.
Does 147 W Acacia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 W Acacia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 W Acacia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 147 W Acacia Avenue has a pool.
Does 147 W Acacia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 147 W Acacia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 147 W Acacia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 W Acacia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

