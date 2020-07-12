Rent Calculator
1433 Rock Glen Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1433 Rock Glen Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1433 Rock Glen Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205
Somerset
Amenities
garage
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
garage
Quiet tree lined street. A bright 2 bed+ 1 bath condo. Gated complex, a courtyard with trees and flowers. Clean unit ready to move in. 2 carport parking. Extra storage cabinet in the garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1433 Rock Glen Avenue have any available units?
1433 Rock Glen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 1433 Rock Glen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Rock Glen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Rock Glen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1433 Rock Glen Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 1433 Rock Glen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Rock Glen Avenue offers parking.
Does 1433 Rock Glen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Rock Glen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Rock Glen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1433 Rock Glen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Rock Glen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1433 Rock Glen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Rock Glen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 Rock Glen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 Rock Glen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1433 Rock Glen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
