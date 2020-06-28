All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1421 5th street 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1421 5th street 8
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

1421 5th street 8

1421 Fifth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1421 Fifth Street, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 8 Available 10/01/19 Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse above Glenoaks - Property Id: 156924

Spacious 3 Bed & 2.5 Bath Townhouse located in desirable Northwest Glendale location above Glenoaks Blvd. This freshly painted Townhouse has a private balcony. The kitchen has new tile floors and countertops. Wood floors throughout the house. Central AC and Two Parking spots. Only 10 units in complex, with laundry inside unit.
Centrally located. Easy access to 5 & 134 FWY. 12 miles from Downtown Los Angeles.
Small trained pets allowed, max. one dog or two cats. Additional deposit required per pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156924p
Property Id 156924

(RLNE5154933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 5th street 8 have any available units?
1421 5th street 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 5th street 8 have?
Some of 1421 5th street 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 5th street 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1421 5th street 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 5th street 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 5th street 8 is pet friendly.
Does 1421 5th street 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1421 5th street 8 offers parking.
Does 1421 5th street 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 5th street 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 5th street 8 have a pool?
No, 1421 5th street 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1421 5th street 8 have accessible units?
No, 1421 5th street 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 5th street 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 5th street 8 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts