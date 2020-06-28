1421 5th street 8

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 8 Available 10/01/19 Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse above Glenoaks - Property Id: 156924



Spacious 3 Bed & 2.5 Bath Townhouse located in desirable Northwest Glendale location above Glenoaks Blvd. This freshly painted Townhouse has a private balcony. The kitchen has new tile floors and countertops. Wood floors throughout the house. Central AC and Two Parking spots. Only 10 units in complex, with laundry inside unit.

Centrally located. Easy access to 5 & 134 FWY. 12 miles from Downtown Los Angeles.

Small trained pets allowed, max. one dog or two cats. Additional deposit required per pet.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156924p

Property Id 156924



(RLNE5154933)