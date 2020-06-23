Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1324 Shirlyjean St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1324 Shirlyjean St
1324 Shirlyjean St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Glendale
Location
1324 Shirlyjean St, Glendale, CA 91208
Sparr Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice two bedroom, one bath home in an excellent quiet Montrose neighborhood. Newer kitchen. Great front and back yard.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE545021)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1324 Shirlyjean St have any available units?
1324 Shirlyjean St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1324 Shirlyjean St have?
Some of 1324 Shirlyjean St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1324 Shirlyjean St currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Shirlyjean St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Shirlyjean St pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Shirlyjean St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 1324 Shirlyjean St offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Shirlyjean St does offer parking.
Does 1324 Shirlyjean St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Shirlyjean St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Shirlyjean St have a pool?
No, 1324 Shirlyjean St does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Shirlyjean St have accessible units?
No, 1324 Shirlyjean St does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Shirlyjean St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Shirlyjean St has units with dishwashers.
