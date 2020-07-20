Rent Calculator
1309 Cosmic Way
1309 Cosmic Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1309 Cosmic Way, Glendale, CA 91201
Grand Central
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed, 1 bath back house, new paint, new windows, new carpet, laundry hook- ups inside. Private patio area.We will consider pets. submit with application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1309 Cosmic Way have any available units?
1309 Cosmic Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 1309 Cosmic Way currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Cosmic Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Cosmic Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Cosmic Way is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Cosmic Way offer parking?
No, 1309 Cosmic Way does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Cosmic Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Cosmic Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Cosmic Way have a pool?
No, 1309 Cosmic Way does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Cosmic Way have accessible units?
No, 1309 Cosmic Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Cosmic Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Cosmic Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Cosmic Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Cosmic Way does not have units with air conditioning.
