1248 S Orange Street

Updated single family style home on a multi unit lot with only 3 units. Great area in Glendale close to Starbucks, Americana and Glendale Galleria! This home is completely updated/remodeled with no expenses spared and central heat and A/C! Brand new flooring throughout the home with stainless steel appliances and new bathroom. Kitchen features quartz countertops, range oven, hood fan and refrigerator. Kitchen opens up to the side yard. Bathroom features granite countertop with plenty of cabinetry and standup shower. Community coin operated laundry room exclusively for the three units. Large bedroom big enough for a king size bed with a walk in closet. Bed can stay if interested, if not it can be taken out. No garage or driveway parking, street parking only. A must see that won't last!