Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

1248 S Orange Street

1248 S Orange St · No Longer Available
Location

1248 S Orange St, Glendale, CA 91204
Tropico

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Updated single family style home on a multi unit lot with only 3 units. Great area in Glendale close to Starbucks, Americana and Glendale Galleria! This home is completely updated/remodeled with no expenses spared and central heat and A/C! Brand new flooring throughout the home with stainless steel appliances and new bathroom. Kitchen features quartz countertops, range oven, hood fan and refrigerator. Kitchen opens up to the side yard. Bathroom features granite countertop with plenty of cabinetry and standup shower. Community coin operated laundry room exclusively for the three units. Large bedroom big enough for a king size bed with a walk in closet. Bed can stay if interested, if not it can be taken out. No garage or driveway parking, street parking only. A must see that won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 S Orange Street have any available units?
1248 S Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 S Orange Street have?
Some of 1248 S Orange Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 S Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
1248 S Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 S Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 1248 S Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1248 S Orange Street offer parking?
Yes, 1248 S Orange Street offers parking.
Does 1248 S Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 S Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 S Orange Street have a pool?
No, 1248 S Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 1248 S Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 1248 S Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 S Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1248 S Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.
