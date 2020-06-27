Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1208 Brand.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1208 Brand
Last updated September 25 2019 at 8:52 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1208 Brand
1208 N Brand Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1208 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91202
Rossmoyne
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Excellent second floor one bedroom unit on North Brand Boulevard in North Glendale. The unit features Hardwood floors and tile counters. Great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1208 Brand have any available units?
1208 Brand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 1208 Brand currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Brand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Brand pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Brand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 1208 Brand offer parking?
No, 1208 Brand does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Brand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Brand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Brand have a pool?
No, 1208 Brand does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Brand have accessible units?
No, 1208 Brand does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Brand have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Brand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Brand have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Brand does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Glendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Lancaster, CA
Pomona, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
City Center
Vineyard
Verdugo Viejo
Citrus Grove
Tropico
Verdugo Woodlands
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts