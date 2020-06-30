All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1155 N Brand Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1155 N Brand Boulevard
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

1155 N Brand Boulevard

1155 North Brand Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Verdugo Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1155 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
VIEWS, VIEWS,VIEWS !!! All utilities included... This unique Mid-Century High Rise condo will elevate your California life style; the historic Verdugo Towers complex in Glendale offers dramatic VIEWS of city lights and mountains, comfort and amenities which will exceed your expectations. Corner unit on the 8th floor features high ceilings with crown molding and durable laminate flooring-- complemented by an incredibly impressive wrap-around balcony with panoramic views suitable for relaxation and entertaining in this sleek contemporary 2 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan unit. Modern kitchen boasts granite counter tops and updated cabinets. Gracious master bedroom has it's own en-suite bathroom with brand new double vanity, mosaic tile backsplash, modern tile flooring and BRAND NEW washer/dryer for the convenience of living on the 8th floor. There are 2 assigned parking spaces, pool/sun deck in this secured limited access building. Live large in the heart of the city--close to freeways, shopping, eateries, entertainment venues, and downtown LA. Walking distance to supermarket and other necessary shops. Rare Opportunity, don't miss out!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 N Brand Boulevard have any available units?
1155 N Brand Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 N Brand Boulevard have?
Some of 1155 N Brand Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 N Brand Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1155 N Brand Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 N Brand Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1155 N Brand Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1155 N Brand Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1155 N Brand Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1155 N Brand Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 N Brand Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 N Brand Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1155 N Brand Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1155 N Brand Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1155 N Brand Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 N Brand Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 N Brand Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts