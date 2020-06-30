1155 N Brand Boulevard

Amenities

VIEWS, VIEWS,VIEWS !!! All utilities included... This unique Mid-Century High Rise condo will elevate your California life style; the historic Verdugo Towers complex in Glendale offers dramatic VIEWS of city lights and mountains, comfort and amenities which will exceed your expectations. Corner unit on the 8th floor features high ceilings with crown molding and durable laminate flooring-- complemented by an incredibly impressive wrap-around balcony with panoramic views suitable for relaxation and entertaining in this sleek contemporary 2 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan unit. Modern kitchen boasts granite counter tops and updated cabinets. Gracious master bedroom has it's own en-suite bathroom with brand new double vanity, mosaic tile backsplash, modern tile flooring and BRAND NEW washer/dryer for the convenience of living on the 8th floor. There are 2 assigned parking spaces, pool/sun deck in this secured limited access building. Live large in the heart of the city--close to freeways, shopping, eateries, entertainment venues, and downtown LA. Walking distance to supermarket and other necessary shops. Rare Opportunity, don't miss out!!