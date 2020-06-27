All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1154 North Columbus Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1154 North Columbus Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 8:54 AM

1154 North Columbus Avenue

1154 N Columbus Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Verdugo Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1154 N Columbus Ave, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1920s walk up, large and spacious dining room and living room with picture window.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 North Columbus Avenue have any available units?
1154 North Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 1154 North Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1154 North Columbus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 North Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1154 North Columbus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1154 North Columbus Avenue offer parking?
No, 1154 North Columbus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1154 North Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1154 North Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 North Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 1154 North Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1154 North Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1154 North Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 North Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1154 North Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1154 North Columbus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1154 North Columbus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts