Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1154 North Columbus Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 8:54 AM
1154 North Columbus Avenue
1154 N Columbus Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1154 N Columbus Ave, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1920s walk up, large and spacious dining room and living room with picture window.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1154 North Columbus Avenue have any available units?
1154 North Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 1154 North Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1154 North Columbus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 North Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1154 North Columbus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 1154 North Columbus Avenue offer parking?
No, 1154 North Columbus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1154 North Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1154 North Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 North Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 1154 North Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1154 North Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1154 North Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 North Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1154 North Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1154 North Columbus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1154 North Columbus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
