Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1148 Spazier Avenue
Last updated January 12 2020 at 10:09 AM

1148 Spazier Avenue

1148 Spazier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1148 Spazier Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Private Bungalow Style unit available for lease in West Glendale above Glenoaks Blvd. Clean and move in ready in an Ideal location with easy access to downtown LA, Glendale, Burbank, Hollywood, Pasadena and 5 miles form Burbank Airport. Recently upgraded modern unit with Hardwood Floors, Porcelain Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom, Cesar Stone Counter tops, Frigidaire gas stove and Refrigerator, double pane energy efficient windows, Tile tub/shower, Heating and Air conditioning, Ceiling fan in bedroom, separate in house laundry room, private garage parking 1 space per unit. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 Spazier Avenue have any available units?
1148 Spazier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 Spazier Avenue have?
Some of 1148 Spazier Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 Spazier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1148 Spazier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 Spazier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1148 Spazier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1148 Spazier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1148 Spazier Avenue offers parking.
Does 1148 Spazier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 Spazier Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 Spazier Avenue have a pool?
No, 1148 Spazier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1148 Spazier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1148 Spazier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 Spazier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1148 Spazier Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

