1148 Spazier Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Private Bungalow Style unit available for lease in West Glendale above Glenoaks Blvd. Clean and move in ready in an Ideal location with easy access to downtown LA, Glendale, Burbank, Hollywood, Pasadena and 5 miles form Burbank Airport. Recently upgraded modern unit with Hardwood Floors, Porcelain Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom, Cesar Stone Counter tops, Frigidaire gas stove and Refrigerator, double pane energy efficient windows, Tile tub/shower, Heating and Air conditioning, Ceiling fan in bedroom, separate in house laundry room, private garage parking 1 space per unit. NO PETS