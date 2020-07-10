1143 North Jackson Street, Glendale, CA 91207 Rossmoyne
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy 3 Bed. 2 Baths single family home -Gas burning fireplace -Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms -New carpet and vinyl -Washer/dryer hook-ups in garage -Dining area, breakfast nook -Enclosed rear yard area
(RLNE5820130)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1143 N Jackson St have any available units?
1143 N Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143 N Jackson St have?
Some of 1143 N Jackson St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 N Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
1143 N Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 N Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1143 N Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 1143 N Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 1143 N Jackson St offers parking.
Does 1143 N Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 N Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 N Jackson St have a pool?
No, 1143 N Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 1143 N Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 1143 N Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 N Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 N Jackson St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)