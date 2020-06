Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Introducing a completely remodeled craftsman type home in the heart of Glendale. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers an open floor plan with a living and dining area with StarAir wall unit AC/Heating units. An upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and engineered wood flooring. This home has a cute classic porch with a beautiful finished yard. Secured parking and storage space is provided.