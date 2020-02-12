111 N Columbus Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking internet access key fob access

Bonus room/ office. Paris in Glendale. One block from the Americana. Welcome to historic Graceland apartments. Giant two bedroom flat in an unbeatable location downtown Glendale. No car needed. 1925 totally renovated. No detail overlooked! Private entrance and staircase to your pied a terre! New central AC and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Brand new designer kitchen with high end stainless appliances. 9 ft ceilings. Keyless entry. New bath. Porch with swing. Laundry hookups in unit. Mud room. Bonus room, storage or office. Builtins. Recessed and designer lighting. Gorgeous and spotless. Custom paint color. Architectural details throughout. Courtyard with wifi and furnishings for relaxation. Call or text to view