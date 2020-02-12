All apartments in Glendale
Location

111 N Columbus Ave, Glendale, CA 91204
Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
internet access
key fob access
Bonus room/ office. Paris in Glendale. One block from the Americana. Welcome to historic Graceland apartments. Giant two bedroom flat in an unbeatable location downtown Glendale. No car needed. 1925 totally renovated. No detail overlooked! Private entrance and staircase to your pied a terre! New central AC and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Brand new designer kitchen with high end stainless appliances. 9 ft ceilings. Keyless entry. New bath. Porch with swing. Laundry hookups in unit. Mud room. Bonus room, storage or office. Builtins. Recessed and designer lighting. Gorgeous and spotless. Custom paint color. Architectural details throughout. Courtyard with wifi and furnishings for relaxation. Call or text to view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 N Columbus Ave have any available units?
111 N Columbus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 N Columbus Ave have?
Some of 111 N Columbus Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 N Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
111 N Columbus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 N Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 N Columbus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 111 N Columbus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 111 N Columbus Ave offers parking.
Does 111 N Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 N Columbus Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 N Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 111 N Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 111 N Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 111 N Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 111 N Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 N Columbus Ave has units with dishwashers.

