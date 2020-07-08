100 Caruso Ave 456

All apartments in Glendale
Location

456 Caruso Avenue, Glendale, CA 91210
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
hot tub
internet access
valet service
Luxury condo in Americana at Brand (2 BD/2.5BTH) - Property Id: 157263

This 1560 sq/ft is fully furnished with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms/walk-in closet. The kitchen has stone counters with GE appliances, built-ins gas, oven and microwave. Living room with contemporary Italian furniture and stunning mountain view. There is 24 hours security and concierge service, with in-house dining and home delivery from select restaurants. Free valet parking available for the guests. Easy access to the shopping, restaurants and year round entertainment. Comes with 2 parking spaces, fully furnished apartment ready to move-in, free internet access. Apartment will be available from November 1st, 2019

The space

Luxurious community complex in Americana at Brand enriched with resort-style amenities
- 24 hours security and concierge
- easy access to restaurants, bars, and designer's shops and malls
- King beds
- Laundry inside the unit
- Pots, pans, dishes, silverware, towels, hair dryer, iron and ironing board,
- Central air conditioning and heat
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/157263
Property Id 157263

(RLNE5742537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

