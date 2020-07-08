100 Caruso Ave 456

Amenities
Luxury condo in Americana at Brand (2 BD/2.5BTH) - Property Id: 157263
This 1560 sq/ft is fully furnished with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms/walk-in closet. The kitchen has stone counters with GE appliances, built-ins gas, oven and microwave. Living room with contemporary Italian furniture and stunning mountain view. There is 24 hours security and concierge service, with in-house dining and home delivery from select restaurants. Free valet parking available for the guests. Easy access to the shopping, restaurants and year round entertainment. Comes with 2 parking spaces, fully furnished apartment ready to move-in, free internet access. Apartment will be available from November 1st, 2019
The space
Luxurious community complex in Americana at Brand enriched with resort-style amenities
- 24 hours security and concierge
- easy access to restaurants, bars, and designer's shops and malls
- King beds
- Laundry inside the unit
- Pots, pans, dishes, silverware, towels, hair dryer, iron and ironing board,
- Central air conditioning and heat
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/157263
Property Id 157263
(RLNE5742537)