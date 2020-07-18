All apartments in Gilroy
Find more places like 2625 Muirfield Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilroy, CA
/
2625 Muirfield Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2625 Muirfield Way

2625 Muirfield Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilroy
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2625 Muirfield Way, Gilroy, CA 95020

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2625 Muirfield Way Available 07/15/20 GILROY - Executive estate with high end finishes in Eagle Ridge Golf Club Community - GILROY - Executive estate with high end finishes in Eagle Ridge Golf Club Community
Type: Single Family Home
Address: 2625 Muirfield Way, Gilroy, CA 95020
Location: Eagle Ridge Golf Club, Santa Teresa
Cross Streets: Santa Teresa Blvd, Mantelli
Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, two story, attached 2 car garage with automatic opener
Sq. feet: 3,600 approx.
Details: Executive estate in Eagle Ridge Golf Club Community. Stunning property with built in cabinetry and custom paint. Remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and island. Stainless steel appliances, including gas stove and refrigerator. Separate family room with fire place. Separate living room with fireplace opens into private yard. Gardening service provided. High 20ft ceilings, custom floors and gorgeous staircases give this home a very open and grand feel. One bedroom and full bathroom conveniently downstairs. Washer and dryer hookup. Spacious master bathroom with and on-suite bathroom with dual sinks and sunken tub. The Country Club gated community offers a swimming pool, tennis courts, park and basketball courts. Only a short drive from downtown and factory outlets.
Rent: $4,400 - Security Deposit: $5,000
Available: JULY 15, 2020 - Term: 1 year lease

** PLEASE email FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT:
*** For APPLICATIONS visit our website at WWW.CMPMI.COM ***

(RLNE5912522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Muirfield Way have any available units?
2625 Muirfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilroy, CA.
How much is rent in Gilroy, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilroy Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Muirfield Way have?
Some of 2625 Muirfield Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Muirfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Muirfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Muirfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Muirfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilroy.
Does 2625 Muirfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Muirfield Way offers parking.
Does 2625 Muirfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Muirfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Muirfield Way have a pool?
Yes, 2625 Muirfield Way has a pool.
Does 2625 Muirfield Way have accessible units?
No, 2625 Muirfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Muirfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 Muirfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Park
766 1st St
Gilroy, CA 95020

Similar Pages

Gilroy 3 BedroomsGilroy Apartments with Garages
Gilroy Apartments with Parking
Gilroy Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CA
Cupertino, CAPalo Alto, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CATracy, CAMarina, CAEast Palo Alto, CAPacific Grove, CACapitola, CA
Del Monte Forest, CAHollister, CAModesto, CASaratoga, CALos Banos, CAPatterson, CASoquel, CALathrop, CARio del Mar, CAMountain House, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell CollegeMission College
Santa Clara University