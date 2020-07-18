Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

2625 Muirfield Way Available 07/15/20 GILROY - Executive estate with high end finishes in Eagle Ridge Golf Club Community - GILROY - Executive estate with high end finishes in Eagle Ridge Golf Club Community

Type: Single Family Home

Address: 2625 Muirfield Way, Gilroy, CA 95020

Location: Eagle Ridge Golf Club, Santa Teresa

Cross Streets: Santa Teresa Blvd, Mantelli

Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, two story, attached 2 car garage with automatic opener

Sq. feet: 3,600 approx.

Details: Executive estate in Eagle Ridge Golf Club Community. Stunning property with built in cabinetry and custom paint. Remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and island. Stainless steel appliances, including gas stove and refrigerator. Separate family room with fire place. Separate living room with fireplace opens into private yard. Gardening service provided. High 20ft ceilings, custom floors and gorgeous staircases give this home a very open and grand feel. One bedroom and full bathroom conveniently downstairs. Washer and dryer hookup. Spacious master bathroom with and on-suite bathroom with dual sinks and sunken tub. The Country Club gated community offers a swimming pool, tennis courts, park and basketball courts. Only a short drive from downtown and factory outlets.

Rent: $4,400 - Security Deposit: $5,000

Available: JULY 15, 2020 - Term: 1 year lease



