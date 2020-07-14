Sunlight Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill smoke-free community

Don’t miss out on these spacious 800 through 900 sq. ft., 1 and 2 BD, apartments conveniently located on 760 W Redondo Blvd close to 110 Fwy, where you can find everything you need; Schools, restaurants, and only 20 minutes away from the Del Amo Mall.



All units had been upgraded and offer new beautiful kitchen cabinets with appliances; Gas Stove, Dishwasher, (range with oven, garbage disposal). New Blinds Covered in new plank flooring! Secure, gated and covered assigned parking is included!



The property has a 1 onsite laundry room facilities, maintenance services and is SMOKE FREE!



We are a dog friendly community! Registration may apply please ask. Residents are responsible for a portion of utilities.