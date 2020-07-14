All apartments in Gardena
Sunlight Estates
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:08 AM

Sunlight Estates

760 West Redondo Beach Blvd. · (818) 875-5972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

760 West Redondo Beach Blvd., Gardena, CA 90247
Harbor Gateway North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunlight Estates.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
smoke-free community
Don’t miss out on these spacious 800 through 900 sq. ft., 1 and 2 BD, apartments conveniently located on 760 W Redondo Blvd close to 110 Fwy, where you can find everything you need; Schools, restaurants, and only 20 minutes away from the Del Amo Mall.

All units had been upgraded and offer new beautiful kitchen cabinets with appliances; Gas Stove, Dishwasher, (range with oven, garbage disposal). New Blinds Covered in new plank flooring! Secure, gated and covered assigned parking is included!

The property has a 1 onsite laundry room facilities, maintenance services and is SMOKE FREE!

We are a dog friendly community! Registration may apply please ask. Residents are responsible for a portion of utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $54
Deposit: $500 or depending on screen
Pets Allowed: dogs
fee: $500
limit: 1
restrictions: Under 35 lbs.
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunlight Estates have any available units?
Sunlight Estates doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does Sunlight Estates have?
Some of Sunlight Estates's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunlight Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Sunlight Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunlight Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunlight Estates is pet friendly.
Does Sunlight Estates offer parking?
Yes, Sunlight Estates offers parking.
Does Sunlight Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sunlight Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunlight Estates have a pool?
No, Sunlight Estates does not have a pool.
Does Sunlight Estates have accessible units?
No, Sunlight Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Sunlight Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunlight Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Sunlight Estates have units with air conditioning?
No, Sunlight Estates does not have units with air conditioning.
