Gardena, CA
322 Bridgewater Way
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:18 AM

322 Bridgewater Way

322 Bridgewater Way
Location

322 Bridgewater Way, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
green community
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
green community
parking
bbq/grill
garage
New Contemporary Designer Townhome Built in 2019! This Beautiful End-Unit Townhome is 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths, with over 1,770 Sq.Ft of Living Space. This home was Fully designed with High-end Engineered Wood throughout the Main Living Room, Kitchen, and Dining Area. The Ground floor has Main Entry and a Large Den Area with glass slider that opens to a private enclosed Patio area. Open Floorplan on the 2nd Level includes Spacious Family Room, Kitchen Area with Pantry and Appliances included, and Living Room Area with Guest Bathroom. 2 Master Bedrooms are located upstairs, both with High Ceilings, Walk-in Closets and attached Bathrooms. One Master Bedroom has Private Balcony access, and Bathroom with Double Sinks/Vanities, and a Stand-alone Shower and separate Bathtub. The Second Master Bathroom has a Combo Tub/Shower. Washer and Dryer Included, located on the Upper Level inside the home. 2-Car Attached Garage with Direct Access to the home, and has plenty of room for storage. This Home is LEED Certified, Energy Star Certified, and is Solar powered so utilities are very low and cost efficient. This newer Community amenities include a BBQ and Firepit Area with Outdoor Seating that is perfect for Entertaining, and small grass park. Great Location, Central and within walking distance to many Restaurants, Grocery stores, and Shopping. Freeway access nearby to 110, 405 & 91.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Bridgewater Way have any available units?
322 Bridgewater Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 322 Bridgewater Way have?
Some of 322 Bridgewater Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Bridgewater Way currently offering any rent specials?
322 Bridgewater Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Bridgewater Way pet-friendly?
No, 322 Bridgewater Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 322 Bridgewater Way offer parking?
Yes, 322 Bridgewater Way offers parking.
Does 322 Bridgewater Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 Bridgewater Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Bridgewater Way have a pool?
No, 322 Bridgewater Way does not have a pool.
Does 322 Bridgewater Way have accessible units?
No, 322 Bridgewater Way does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Bridgewater Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Bridgewater Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Bridgewater Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Bridgewater Way does not have units with air conditioning.

