322 Bridgewater Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit green community parking bbq/grill garage

New Contemporary Designer Townhome Built in 2019! This Beautiful End-Unit Townhome is 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths, with over 1,770 Sq.Ft of Living Space. This home was Fully designed with High-end Engineered Wood throughout the Main Living Room, Kitchen, and Dining Area. The Ground floor has Main Entry and a Large Den Area with glass slider that opens to a private enclosed Patio area. Open Floorplan on the 2nd Level includes Spacious Family Room, Kitchen Area with Pantry and Appliances included, and Living Room Area with Guest Bathroom. 2 Master Bedrooms are located upstairs, both with High Ceilings, Walk-in Closets and attached Bathrooms. One Master Bedroom has Private Balcony access, and Bathroom with Double Sinks/Vanities, and a Stand-alone Shower and separate Bathtub. The Second Master Bathroom has a Combo Tub/Shower. Washer and Dryer Included, located on the Upper Level inside the home. 2-Car Attached Garage with Direct Access to the home, and has plenty of room for storage. This Home is LEED Certified, Energy Star Certified, and is Solar powered so utilities are very low and cost efficient. This newer Community amenities include a BBQ and Firepit Area with Outdoor Seating that is perfect for Entertaining, and small grass park. Great Location, Central and within walking distance to many Restaurants, Grocery stores, and Shopping. Freeway access nearby to 110, 405 & 91.