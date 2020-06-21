2708 w. 141st Place - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Completely upgraded 2 bed/2 bath unit ready for move in. Cozy home with open floor plan that has been newly remodeled with a new kitchen cabinetry including granite countertop, laminate floors, new appliances (stove and dishwasher), recessed lights in kitchen, paint, and newer windows. Lots of natural light coming in that makes this home very bright. Master bedroom includes newer 3/4 bathroom, his/her closets and vanity area. Living room sliding door leads to private patio. Front lower unit of a 6 unit apartment complex. 1 parking space included. Laundry unit in complex. Available now for showing.



NO PETS, NO SECTION 8.

6 unit apartment complex with gated carport parking. Building secured with surveillance cameras.



Owner pays water, trash, and sewer