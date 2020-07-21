All apartments in Gardena
Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:36 PM

2600 ElSegundo C

2600 W El Segundo Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2600 W El Segundo Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
oven
Quiet spacious 1 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 168797

1 bed 1 bath spacious quiet building no smoking or pets older unit but very clean washer/dryer hookup and comes with garage please text for viewing.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 ElSegundo C have any available units?
2600 ElSegundo C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 2600 ElSegundo C have?
Some of 2600 ElSegundo C's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 ElSegundo C currently offering any rent specials?
2600 ElSegundo C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 ElSegundo C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 ElSegundo C is pet friendly.
Does 2600 ElSegundo C offer parking?
Yes, 2600 ElSegundo C offers parking.
Does 2600 ElSegundo C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 ElSegundo C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 ElSegundo C have a pool?
No, 2600 ElSegundo C does not have a pool.
Does 2600 ElSegundo C have accessible units?
No, 2600 ElSegundo C does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 ElSegundo C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 ElSegundo C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 ElSegundo C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2600 ElSegundo C does not have units with air conditioning.
