Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
Last updated November 3 2019 at 7:37 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena
Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Quiet lower unit in gated complex. Amenities include swimming pool, recreation center, BBQ. and more. Nice floor plan, close distance to shops, freeways, and El Camino College.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have any available units?
2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gardena, CA
.
Is 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gardena
.
Does 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249
Similar Pages
Gardena 3 Bedrooms
Gardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with Garage
Gardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CA
West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
Calabasas, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Agoura Hills, CA
Lomita, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Stanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CA
Lawndale, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles