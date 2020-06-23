All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
Last updated November 3 2019 at 7:37 PM

2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard

2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Quiet lower unit in gated complex. Amenities include swimming pool, recreation center, BBQ. and more. Nice floor plan, close distance to shops, freeways, and El Camino College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have any available units?
2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
Is 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2502 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 3 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with GarageGardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles