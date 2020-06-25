2109 W 157th Street

Amenities

A must see CHARMING 1 bedroom 1 bath Apartment in Gardena! This lovely first-floor unit features a spacious living room with great levels of natural lighting and laminate and tiled flooring. Enjoy a breath of fresh air and greenery from the private patio. There is plenty of storage space in the unit with an entry closet, hallway cabinet, and 2 closets in the bedroom. Comes with 1-car covered carport space. Laundry room on-site. The building is located conveniently between the 405 and 110 freeways, El Camino College, and about 5 miles from California State University Dominguez Hills.