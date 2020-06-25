All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 2109 W 157th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
2109 W 157th Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:55 PM

2109 W 157th Street

2109 West 157th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2109 West 157th Street, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
A must see CHARMING 1 bedroom 1 bath Apartment in Gardena! This lovely first-floor unit features a spacious living room with great levels of natural lighting and laminate and tiled flooring. Enjoy a breath of fresh air and greenery from the private patio. There is plenty of storage space in the unit with an entry closet, hallway cabinet, and 2 closets in the bedroom. Comes with 1-car covered carport space. Laundry room on-site. The building is located conveniently between the 405 and 110 freeways, El Camino College, and about 5 miles from California State University Dominguez Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 W 157th Street have any available units?
2109 W 157th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
Is 2109 W 157th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2109 W 157th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 W 157th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2109 W 157th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 2109 W 157th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2109 W 157th Street offers parking.
Does 2109 W 157th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 W 157th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 W 157th Street have a pool?
No, 2109 W 157th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2109 W 157th Street have accessible units?
No, 2109 W 157th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 W 157th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 W 157th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 W 157th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 W 157th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 3 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with GarageGardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles