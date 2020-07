Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Single family residence with 3 beds, 2 baths and 2 car attached garage. This property is on the same lot with other unit.

Remolded entire house 2 years ago.

New flooring, new kitchen, new shower room, new paint, and new dish washer.

New electrical wiring and new A/C entire house.

It also has easy access to 405,110 and 91 freeways.

Come to make it as your home before it's gone.

No pets please.