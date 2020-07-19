Bright and beautiful updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo TH style in Gardena! Only 4 units in the building, this unit features a bonus room and a 2 car garage. The utilities included are water and trash.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1716 W 150th Street have any available units?
1716 W 150th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
Is 1716 W 150th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1716 W 150th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.