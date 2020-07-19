All apartments in Gardena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1716 W 150th Street

1716 West 150th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1716 West 150th Street, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Bright and beautiful updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo TH style in Gardena! Only 4 units in the building, this unit features a bonus room and a 2 car garage. The utilities included are water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 W 150th Street have any available units?
1716 W 150th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
Is 1716 W 150th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1716 W 150th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 W 150th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1716 W 150th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1716 W 150th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1716 W 150th Street offers parking.
Does 1716 W 150th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 W 150th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 W 150th Street have a pool?
No, 1716 W 150th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1716 W 150th Street have accessible units?
No, 1716 W 150th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 W 150th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 W 150th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 W 150th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 W 150th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
