17003 S New Hampshire Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground garage tennis court

Single story 4 bedroom + bonus sunroom, 3 bath home on nicely landscaped & fenced corner lot @ cul-de-sac street. Home is larger than tax assessor records. Kitchen & baths were updated, granite & tile counters, separate dining nook, wood laminate, travertine, marble & tile floors, dual pane windows & plantation shutters. Stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, hood & dishwasher included. Inside laundry room off kitchen includes washer & gas dryer. Mirrored closet doors, recessed lights, forced air heating, ceiling fan, skylight & Direct TV satellite. Low maintenance rear yard with fruit trees galore! Detached 2 car finished garage with built-in loft for additional lightweight storage only. Near Gardena Willows Wetland Preserve & Arthur Lee Johnson Memorial Park with skatepark, tennis & basketball courts, soccer & softball field & jungle gym playground. Convenient to shopping, restaurants & freeways. Call your agent or Julie Schulte Maddox @ RE/MAX Estate Properties @ 310-849-0342 for appointment.