Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

17003 S New Hampshire Avenue

17003 New Hampshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17003 New Hampshire Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Single story 4 bedroom + bonus sunroom, 3 bath home on nicely landscaped & fenced corner lot @ cul-de-sac street. Home is larger than tax assessor records. Kitchen & baths were updated, granite & tile counters, separate dining nook, wood laminate, travertine, marble & tile floors, dual pane windows & plantation shutters. Stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, hood & dishwasher included. Inside laundry room off kitchen includes washer & gas dryer. Mirrored closet doors, recessed lights, forced air heating, ceiling fan, skylight & Direct TV satellite. Low maintenance rear yard with fruit trees galore! Detached 2 car finished garage with built-in loft for additional lightweight storage only. Near Gardena Willows Wetland Preserve & Arthur Lee Johnson Memorial Park with skatepark, tennis & basketball courts, soccer & softball field & jungle gym playground. Convenient to shopping, restaurants & freeways. Call your agent or Julie Schulte Maddox @ RE/MAX Estate Properties @ 310-849-0342 for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue have any available units?
17003 S New Hampshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue have?
Some of 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17003 S New Hampshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue offers parking.
Does 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17003 S New Hampshire Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
