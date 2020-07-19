All apartments in Gardena
16938 S Dalton Avenue
16938 S Dalton Avenue

16938 South Dalton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16938 South Dalton Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fully remodeled

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16938 S Dalton Avenue have any available units?
16938 S Dalton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
Is 16938 S Dalton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16938 S Dalton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16938 S Dalton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16938 S Dalton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 16938 S Dalton Avenue offer parking?
No, 16938 S Dalton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16938 S Dalton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16938 S Dalton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16938 S Dalton Avenue have a pool?
No, 16938 S Dalton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16938 S Dalton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16938 S Dalton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16938 S Dalton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16938 S Dalton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16938 S Dalton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16938 S Dalton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
