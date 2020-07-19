Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
16108 Harvard Blvd C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
16108 Harvard Blvd C
16108 South Harvard Boulevard
·
Location
16108 South Harvard Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena
Amenities
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
Description:
This complex includes very spacious floorplans, 1-assigned parking spot, with plenty of street parking available!! Quiet Neighborhood.
Features
Electric Stove Water included Trash included Cable TV Parking-Covered
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16108 Harvard Blvd C have any available units?
16108 Harvard Blvd C doesn't have any available units at this time.
Gardena, CA
.
Is 16108 Harvard Blvd C currently offering any rent specials?
16108 Harvard Blvd C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16108 Harvard Blvd C pet-friendly?
No, 16108 Harvard Blvd C is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Gardena
.
Does 16108 Harvard Blvd C offer parking?
Yes, 16108 Harvard Blvd C offers parking.
Does 16108 Harvard Blvd C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16108 Harvard Blvd C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16108 Harvard Blvd C have a pool?
No, 16108 Harvard Blvd C does not have a pool.
Does 16108 Harvard Blvd C have accessible units?
No, 16108 Harvard Blvd C does not have accessible units.
Does 16108 Harvard Blvd C have units with dishwashers?
No, 16108 Harvard Blvd C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16108 Harvard Blvd C have units with air conditioning?
No, 16108 Harvard Blvd C does not have units with air conditioning.
