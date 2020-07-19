All apartments in Gardena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16108 Harvard Blvd C

16108 South Harvard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

16108 South Harvard Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
Description:

This complex includes very spacious floorplans, 1-assigned parking spot, with plenty of street parking available!! Quiet Neighborhood.
Features

Electric Stove Water included Trash included Cable TV Parking-Covered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16108 Harvard Blvd C have any available units?
16108 Harvard Blvd C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
Is 16108 Harvard Blvd C currently offering any rent specials?
16108 Harvard Blvd C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16108 Harvard Blvd C pet-friendly?
No, 16108 Harvard Blvd C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 16108 Harvard Blvd C offer parking?
Yes, 16108 Harvard Blvd C offers parking.
Does 16108 Harvard Blvd C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16108 Harvard Blvd C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16108 Harvard Blvd C have a pool?
No, 16108 Harvard Blvd C does not have a pool.
Does 16108 Harvard Blvd C have accessible units?
No, 16108 Harvard Blvd C does not have accessible units.
Does 16108 Harvard Blvd C have units with dishwashers?
No, 16108 Harvard Blvd C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16108 Harvard Blvd C have units with air conditioning?
No, 16108 Harvard Blvd C does not have units with air conditioning.
