1601 W 168th Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace range

BUILT IN 2014!!! THIS BEAUTIFUL, CUSTOM BUILT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN A MOST DESIRABLE AREA OF GARDENA . IT FEATURES AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH BEAUTIFUL MARBLE FLOORING, RECESSED LIGHTING, CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT, OPEN AND SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETRY, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. THIS BRIGHT AND AIRY HOME ALSO FEATURES, MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET WITH BUILT-IN CUSTOM CABINETRY, DUAL PANE WINDOWS AND WINDOW BLINDS THROUGHOUT. CUSTOM FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, OFFICE

SPACE W/ BUILT-IN DESKS IN THE HALL, CUSTOM ENTRY DOOR, ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE W/ COVERED DRIVEWAY. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!!!