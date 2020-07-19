Rent Calculator
15901 Coronado Lane
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:25 AM
15901 Coronado Lane
15901 Coronado Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
15901 Coronado Ln, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Please contact leasing agent for showing. Thank you!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15901 Coronado Lane have any available units?
15901 Coronado Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gardena, CA
.
Is 15901 Coronado Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15901 Coronado Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15901 Coronado Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15901 Coronado Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gardena
.
Does 15901 Coronado Lane offer parking?
No, 15901 Coronado Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15901 Coronado Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15901 Coronado Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15901 Coronado Lane have a pool?
No, 15901 Coronado Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15901 Coronado Lane have accessible units?
No, 15901 Coronado Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15901 Coronado Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15901 Coronado Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15901 Coronado Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15901 Coronado Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
