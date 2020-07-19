All apartments in Gardena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1580 W Artesia

1580 West Artesia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1580 West Artesia Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90248
Gardena

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
yoga
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
yoga
This stunning three story town home-style condominium is a end unit and has a large open floor plan with first floor office space.Ideal for professional services such as Accounting, Doctors Office, Hair Salon, Yoga or Pilates Business ,home office or guest bedroom. Opens to the front patio. The 2nd floor includes High Ceilings a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Maple Cabinetry, Stainless Steel appliances. Kitchen opens to large great living room with extra large windows. The beautiful Master suite showcases a separate tub and shower, a vanity with dual sinks, a large walk-in closet and deck on third floor.Two secondary upstairs bedrooms have a full bathroom with shower. Home offers dual glazed windows, Solar powered Energy Star and Led Certified. Community has planned Tot Lot and BBQ area. Walk to Shops Market and Restaurants. Close to USC, LAX, Tesla and Space X its also Short drive to area beaches, South Bay Galleria, and Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Centrally located close to the 405, 110, 91 and 105..
Ready to move in November 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1580 W Artesia have any available units?
1580 W Artesia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1580 W Artesia have?
Some of 1580 W Artesia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1580 W Artesia currently offering any rent specials?
1580 W Artesia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1580 W Artesia pet-friendly?
No, 1580 W Artesia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1580 W Artesia offer parking?
No, 1580 W Artesia does not offer parking.
Does 1580 W Artesia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1580 W Artesia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1580 W Artesia have a pool?
No, 1580 W Artesia does not have a pool.
Does 1580 W Artesia have accessible units?
No, 1580 W Artesia does not have accessible units.
Does 1580 W Artesia have units with dishwashers?
No, 1580 W Artesia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1580 W Artesia have units with air conditioning?
No, 1580 W Artesia does not have units with air conditioning.
