1580 W Artesia

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets playground yoga

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground bbq/grill yoga

This stunning three story town home-style condominium is a end unit and has a large open floor plan with first floor office space.Ideal for professional services such as Accounting, Doctors Office, Hair Salon, Yoga or Pilates Business ,home office or guest bedroom. Opens to the front patio. The 2nd floor includes High Ceilings a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Maple Cabinetry, Stainless Steel appliances. Kitchen opens to large great living room with extra large windows. The beautiful Master suite showcases a separate tub and shower, a vanity with dual sinks, a large walk-in closet and deck on third floor.Two secondary upstairs bedrooms have a full bathroom with shower. Home offers dual glazed windows, Solar powered Energy Star and Led Certified. Community has planned Tot Lot and BBQ area. Walk to Shops Market and Restaurants. Close to USC, LAX, Tesla and Space X its also Short drive to area beaches, South Bay Galleria, and Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Centrally located close to the 405, 110, 91 and 105..

Ready to move in November 1st.